Ghana Premier League Wa All Stars have appointed David Ocloo as assistant coach, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Ocloo, who turns 43 in June, will assist Alhaji Abubakari Sokpari Mumuni.

He is currently with the team on pre-season in Accra.

Ocloo played football Cyprus (Lefke FC), Singapore (Geylang FC) and Vietnam (Da Nang FC).

His recent job was in-charge of Togolese side Maranatha.

