EXCLUSIVE: Wa All Stars defender Joseph Adjei seals move to Omani side Al Oroubah

Wa All Stars defender Joseph Adjei has completed a loan move to Oman giants Al Oroubah Sports Club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 22-year-old centre back returned to Ghana from South African side Cape Town City FC after his loan spell expired at the end of the season.

The former Ghana U20 star was a key member of the historic Wa All Stars squad which won the Ghana Premier League for the first ever time in 2016.

By Nuhu Adams

