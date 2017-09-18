Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

EXCLUSIVE: WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan joins Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas

Published on: 18 September 2017
Komlan Agbeniadan

WAFA SC striker  Komlan Agbegniadan has signed for Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Togo international has been with the Sogakope-based side for one-and-a-half seasons.

Agbegniadan has scored four goals this term in the Ghana Premier League for the title-chasing Academy side.

The 26-year-old has been a regular member of the Togo national team under coach Claude Le Roy.

He was part of the team which featured at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations