EXCLUSIVE: WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan joins Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas

WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan has signed for Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Togo international has been with the Sogakope-based side for one-and-a-half seasons.

Agbegniadan has scored four goals this term in the Ghana Premier League for the title-chasing Academy side.

The 26-year-old has been a regular member of the Togo national team under coach Claude Le Roy.

He was part of the team which featured at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

