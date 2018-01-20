EXCLUSIVE: WAFA youngster Prince Ampem set to join Croatian side HNK Sibenik

West Africa Football Academy winger Prince Obeng Ampem is on the verge of signing for Croatian second-tier side HNK Sibenik, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Ampem burst onto the scene last season with the Academy Boys last term with remarkable performance with the Academy Boys, with his famous display coming in the side's 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Sogakofe Redbull Arena.

Following a superlative debut season with the Sogakofe-based outfit, Ampem was heavily linked with a move to some clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

However, GHANASoccernet.com can report that the 19-year-old winger has rebuffed overtures from clubs on the local scene as he inches close to joining HNK Sibenik in the Croatian second-tier league.

The Junior High School leaver is set to depart the shores of Ghana this evening to Croatia to finalize a loan deal with the Oranges.

He netted four goals in 19 appearances to help WAFA finish 2nd on the league standings.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

