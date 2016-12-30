EXCLUSIVE: West Ham United request to delay Andre Ayew arrival in Ghana's camp for AFCON

West Ham United have written to the Ghana Football Association to delay the arrival of Andre Ayew to the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations camp, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Hammers want use the fit-again winger for their English Premier League match against Manchester United at the Olympic Stadium on 02 January.

Ayew is gradually getting back to his best shape after scoring on Boxing Day when they beat his former side Swansea City 4-1.

West Ham are mandated to release the player on New Year’s Day which will be 14 days to the start of the tournament in Gabon.

