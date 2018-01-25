EXCLUSIVE: Winful Cobbina transfer to Viborg FF is OFF after Hearts of Oak midfielder fails medical

Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbina's purported move to Danish side Viborg FF has dramatically collapsed on Wednesday after a medical, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The silky midfielder had flown out to Denmark fortnight ago to begin trial with the Danish second-tier side with the aim of sealing a permanent move.

Cobbina impressed during the trial and was due to sign a permanent deal which was reported to be around €75,000 subject to a medical.

However, information reaching Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com indicate that, the medical took longer than normal to conduct and when the results came back, Viborg decided they had no other option but to pull the plug on the move.

The 26-year-old is expected to touch down in the country on Saturday to join his Hearts of Oak team-mates in camp as they prepare for the forthcoming StarTime-GFA Gala, where they have been drawn against city rivals Accra Great Olympics.

He scored 4 goals and provided 8 assists in 15 appearances for the Phobians as they finished 3rd on the league standings last term.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

