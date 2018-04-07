Exco member Nana Bayin Eyison downplays talks of ploy against GFA presidential hopeful George Afriyie

Executive Committee Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Bayin Eyison has downplayed claims making round that George Afriyie was relieved off his duty as the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee due to his public declaration to contest the Ghana FA presidency in 2019.

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association met on Friday afternoon to make wholesome changes to various national teams.

George Afriyie, who is the vice president of the Ghana FA, was replaced with Wilfred Osei Palmer as the of the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee where he will be assisted by the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Eddie Kormieteh Doku.

However, several advocates of the local league believe the move by the EXCO members was a ploy to stifle the Liberty Professionals director's ambition to contest for the GFA Presidential elections in 2019.

Afriyie is believed to have fallen out with the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA following his decision to contest for the 2019 FA election, however, according to sources, the reshuffle of the management committees of the national teams was done weeks before the Mensvic Declaration.

During an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, Nana Bayin Eyison lessened the dibs and indicated that there are on machinations against George Afriyie despite being lambasted openly by his successor and some other members of the Ghana FA after declaring his intention to run for the FA hot seat.

"These reshuffles are normal, I don't know why people are reading meanings into this," Nana Bayin stated on Oyerepa FM.

"There's no gang up against George Afriyie, there has never been anything like that. Osei Palmer and Kojo Yankah spoke individually but not for the EXCO. They had their reasons for saying what they said but not a collective something."

