Executive Call: Parma insists Kwesi Nyantakyi must contest GFA President in 2019

Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Wilfred Osei Kweku has urged Kwesi Nyantakyi to re-run for the Presidential seat of the FA insisting he is the best so far.

Parma, as he is popularly known, has disclosed that even if Kwesi Nyantakyi is not ready to contest for the presidential seat of the FA next year, he, together with other Executive Committee members and delegates for the election will insist Nynatakyi contests.

Parma, who has presidential ambitions himself, adds that he will truncate his vision of becoming the FA President to support Kwesi Nyantakyi to win since he is the best candidate.

His comment comes, weeks after the Mensvic Declaration – where current Vice President of the FA George Afriyie, announced his intentions of contesting for the FA President position without the knowledge of President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The ‘Mensvic Declaration’ has been described as cold coup detat and stabbing the president in the back by many football pundits and administrators, and Parma is not an exception.

Parma who believes the declaration was in bad taste claims he will throw his weight behind Kwesi Nyantakyi and moot for him to continue his reign as the FA President even if he (Kwesi) decides not to contest again.

“I want Kwesi to contest again so I will not be surprised at all if he changes his mind. I don’t see him as a tired person – he’s young and energetic and his leadership is needed by the federation,” Parma told Happy FM

“I will advise Kwesi Nyantakyi to contest again for God is with him. He is the best to handle the FA now,” he added.

Parmer, however, did not hide his ambition of becoming the FA President one day but insisted he will never contest Kwesi Nyantakyi for the post.

“I’ve conducted my checks and I know what I have gathered. From my analysis, this is not the time for me to run for the position. I will never contest Kwesi Nyantakyi in any election. Some of us will not allow him to resign.”

Nyantakyi had earlier hinted his desire to step down during the 2019 election but Parma believes he must rescind his decision and contest for the position.

Checks conducted by GHANAsoccernet.com also reveal that about 90% of the delegates are not happy with Nyantakyi’s decision and are calling on him to contest again.

