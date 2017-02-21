Experienced midfielder Alhaji Sanie signs two-year deal with Bechem United 

CAF Confederation cup campaigners Bechem United have added to their fold experience midfielder Alhaji Sanie, Ghanasoccernet can confirm.

The Hunters have signed the former Ashgold workaholic player on a two-year deal to aid their course this season.

"Yes, it's now official Sanie has joined us(Bechem) for two years." Administrative manager Francis Hackman confirmed to Ghanasoccernet

Sanie was one of the longest serving players at Ashgold having come through the famous Academy. He won the league with the Obuasi club in 2015.

He is also a former Ghana U-17 star.

Bechem will kick start their league campaign against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday.

