Experienced Hasaacas goalie George Owu won't retire anytime soon
Former Ghana No.1 goalkeeper George Owu is not thinking about hanging his gloves anytime soon.
The 33-year-old claims there is more to offer after staying with Sekondi Hasaacas for the Division One League this season.
Owu, who has played for giants Asante Kotoko and Egyptian side Al Masry, wants to help the Western giants to return to the Ghana Premier League at a canter.
''I still have more years to play, I am only 33 and I am very active, I am not ready to retire now,'' Owu told the Ghana Sport Newspaper.
“I signed a new deal with Hasaacas to help them qualify back to the League.''