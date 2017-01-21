Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Experts slam Crystal Palace £12m 'waste of money' capture of Jeffrey Schlupp

Published on: 21 January 2017
Jeffrey Schlupp

HITC Sport's Michael Ramsey and James Rutherford have suggested Crystal Palace wasted money to splash  £12 million to sign Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp.

Schlupp moved from Leicester City where he struggled for game time.

Manager Sam Allardyce believes the Ghana international has the qualities to save the Eagles who are struggling to stay afloat this season.

But the experts have hit back at the gaffer.

"What a waste of money that is, £12 million on Jeffrey Schlupp," James explained.

"Especially when 13 years ago, that could have bought you [Cristiano] Ronaldo," Michael added.

  • rda says:
    January 21, 2017 01:03 pm
    What a pathetic article, times have advance, maybe you could have got a player like cr7 for 12m 13 years ago, times have changed, with TV rights etc, prices globally arr much higher, getting any half decent player on the cheap these days is not going to happen unless out of contract or not needed, berahino went for 12m and barely played a game, Payet is not going to be sold for less than 20m and he has no future at West ham!
  • tom says:
    January 21, 2017 01:12 pm
    lol yep worst article ever .. many things were massively cheaper 13 years ago and football has only gotten more expensive than ever even just the last season or 2 ..

