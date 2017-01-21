Experts slam Crystal Palace £12m 'waste of money' capture of Jeffrey Schlupp

HITC Sport's Michael Ramsey and James Rutherford have suggested Crystal Palace wasted money to splash £12 million to sign Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp.

Schlupp moved from Leicester City where he struggled for game time.

Manager Sam Allardyce believes the Ghana international has the qualities to save the Eagles who are struggling to stay afloat this season.

But the experts have hit back at the gaffer.

"What a waste of money that is, £12 million on Jeffrey Schlupp," James explained.

"Especially when 13 years ago, that could have bought you [Cristiano] Ronaldo," Michael added.

