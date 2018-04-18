EXPOSED: Elmina Sharks in blatant lie over cause of injury to referee Liman in Medeama clash

Elmina Sharks sought to mask the brutality their fans meted out to referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman on Wednesday when they officially and bizarrely claimed that the match official fell, resulting in the abrupt end of their Ghana Premier League game with Medeama SC.

Fans of the Elmina launched a brutal attack on the match official leading to a deep gash on head with blood oozing out as if there were on the hunt for oil.

Yet the official Twitter handle of the home side sought to lie and deceive the public claiming 'the referee fell and injured himself'.

While the club's official Twitter handle was engaged in a blatant attempt to cover up for the ghastly act of their supporters, their club officials were begging the fear stricken fourth official to continue with the game.

Injured referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman was taken to the hospital following the brutal attack which led to the match delaying for several minutes.

The game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama SC ended abruptly as home fans attacked and injured referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman.

This is the second time the same referee has suffered brutalities.

He was beaten in Berekum, when Chelsea played Dreams FC.

