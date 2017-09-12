FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi hails historic Tertiary Football League set to redefine football in Ghana

Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has hailed the impending Tertiary Football League as welcoming initiative.

Twelve (12) tertiary institutions housed into two zones - Southern and Northern are expected to participate in the 10 week football fiesta.

Excitements is building in the air for the country's first major premier tertiary football league among high-flying institutions in the West African nation.

And Nyantakyi, who doubles as CAF Executive and FIFA Council member, is delighted with the new agenda to combine football with education.

" I have been briefed sufficiently about the organisation of the league among tertiary institutions in Ghana and I think it's a very welcoming initiative which will go a long way to assist those in charge of the development of the game," he said

"To spread tentacle beyond high school football into the higher institutions. Over the years, the experience we have acquired is that, its easier to deal with footballers with higher learning than people who don't have it at all.

"This is something which falls in tandem with the policy of the Ghana Football Association to combine education and football.

"And so it's a very good initiative and we wholeheartedly support it. We hope that it will bring the best out of the university students and also provide the platform for those who have skills in soccer to showcase their talents."

The historic Premier tertiary football league is expected to be saturated with all the ingredients that make the most loved sports in Ghana thick.

The University of Ghana will host the Southern zone with the likes of Accra Technical University, Marshalls University College, Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and All Nations University College battling it out for the two qualifying slots available.

The Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi will host the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Christian Service University, University of Education (Kumasi), Ghana Technology University (Kumasi), Garden City University College, Kumasi Technical University and Baptist University College.

