FA Cup Committee Vice Chairman Kofi Poku tips Anthony Baffoe for future Ghana president

Vice Chairman of Ghana' FA Cup Committee Kofi Poku has tipped former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe to emulate the historic feat of George Weah by becoming the president of Ghana in the near future.

Weah, the former Chelsea and AC Milan star is set to be announced as the new President of Liberia after taking a landslide lead in the recent elections held on Monday.

The former football star is reported to have been in the lead after winning 13 out of the 15 counties in Liberia, leaving his opponent Joseph Boakai, who is the incumbent Vice President of Liberia, with only two counties.

With this historic feat by Weah, awaiting official announcement by the National Elections Commission of Liberia, Kofi Poku believes Anthony Baffoe has built a strong image for himself to become Ghana's head of state one day.

"I have known Tony (Anthony Baffoe) through George Weah and have been very close to him. He is a hardworking administrator and an organised personality.

"I tip him because he is a serious person and sets achievable targets. Tony has come a long way with his influential role in the world after his playing career and I think he's built a good image for himself," Kofi Poku noted.

"Tony is one person I tip to replicate the feat of Oppong Weah in Ghana. Maybe not now but in the near future," he added.

Weah first sought the presidency in 2005 but lost to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the runoff.

That defeat, and his subsequent election to the Liberian Senate in 2014 – representing Montserrado County, the country’s largest senatorial district – has provided him with what he describes as a valuable learning experience.

A major negative against Weah in 2005, particularly among the political elite, was the lack of a proper education but he has taken care of that over the past six years: he obtained his high school diploma in 2006, aged 40, and went on to DeVry University in Florida, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2011 and a master’s degree in public administration two years later.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

