FA Cup Draw: Giants Kotoko and Hearts draw lower sides, Medeama face New Edubiase

Kotoko will travel to Sekondi to face Proud United while rivals Hearts of Oak host second-tier Kotoku Royals after the draw for the FA Cup round of 32 was held in Accra on Wednesday.

Two-time winners Medeama host 2013 champions New Edubiase at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Holders Bechem United have a relatively easy task when they host Guan United.

King Faisal battle Wassaman United with Gold Stars taking on Premier League side Elmina Sharks.

Second-tier sides FC Samartex and Asokwa Deportivo will go at each other while Young Wise host Okyeman Planners

The games have been scheduled between May 18-22, 2017

FA CUP: Hearts will host Kotoku Royals in the round of 32 of the 2017 @MTNFACupgh. Royals are currently sixth in Div.1 Zone 3 leg. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/5O9HEyNhc3 — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 3, 2017

We have drawn @NewEdubiaseUtd in the @MTNFACupgh ROUND OF 32. Game takes place May 21 pic.twitter.com/FNUnB2QHMO — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 3, 2017

ZONE 1

Nea Salamina vs Techiman XI Wonders

Wa All Stars vs Bolga All Stars

Berekum Chelsea vs BA United

Bechem United vs Guan United

Steadfast FC vs Power SC

ZONE 2

Proud United vs Asante Kotoko

King Faisal FC vs Wassaman United

Gold Stars vs Elmina Sharks

Samatex 1996 FC vs Asokwa Deportivo

Medeama SC vs New Edubiase FC

ZONE 3

Hearts of Oak vs Kotoku Royals

Unistar Academy vs WAFA

Liberty Professionals vs Uncle T Stars

Danbort FC vs Heart of Lions

Young Wise vs Okyeman Planners

Emmanuel FC vs Amidaus Professionals

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)