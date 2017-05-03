FA Cup Draw: Giants Kotoko and Hearts draw lower sides, Medeama face New Edubiase
Kotoko will travel to Sekondi to face Proud United while rivals Hearts of Oak host second-tier Kotoku Royals after the draw for the FA Cup round of 32 was held in Accra on Wednesday.
Two-time winners Medeama host 2013 champions New Edubiase at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.
Holders Bechem United have a relatively easy task when they host Guan United.
King Faisal battle Wassaman United with Gold Stars taking on Premier League side Elmina Sharks.
Second-tier sides FC Samartex and Asokwa Deportivo will go at each other while Young Wise host Okyeman Planners
The games have been scheduled between May 18-22, 2017
FA CUP: Hearts will host Kotoku Royals in the round of 32 of the 2017 @MTNFACupgh. Royals are currently sixth in Div.1 Zone 3 leg. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/5O9HEyNhc3
— Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 3, 2017
We have drawn @NewEdubiaseUtd in the @MTNFACupgh ROUND OF 32. Game takes place May 21 pic.twitter.com/FNUnB2QHMO
— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 3, 2017
ZONE 1
Nea Salamina vs Techiman XI Wonders
Wa All Stars vs Bolga All Stars
Berekum Chelsea vs BA United
Bechem United vs Guan United
Steadfast FC vs Power SC
ZONE 2
Proud United vs Asante Kotoko
King Faisal FC vs Wassaman United
Gold Stars vs Elmina Sharks
Samatex 1996 FC vs Asokwa Deportivo
Medeama SC vs New Edubiase FC
ZONE 3
Hearts of Oak vs Kotoku Royals
Unistar Academy vs WAFA
Liberty Professionals vs Uncle T Stars
Danbort FC vs Heart of Lions
Young Wise vs Okyeman Planners
Emmanuel FC vs Amidaus Professionals