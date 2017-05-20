FA Cup Match Report: Liberty Professionals 2-1 Uncle Tee United- Scientific Soccer lads march on to next stage with slim win

Liberty Professionals defeated Prampram Uncle Tee United 2-1 in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 at the Karl Reindhorf Park on Saturday.

The second tier side took the lead in the 29th minute through midfielder Benjamin Ackah to put the home side supporters in a tensed mood.

However, the Scientific Soccer lads restored parity in the 58th minute courtesy striker Bernard Arthur.

Benjamin Eshun won the tie for Liberty Professionals when he slotted home from a close range in the 72nd minute.

The Dansoman-based side are first side to book a place in the last 16 of the competition as most of the games will be played tomorrow.

