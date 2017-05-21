FA Cup Match Report: Wa All Stars 2-1 Bolga All Stars- Wa All Stars survive early scare to seal round of 16 qualification

Seth Amoateng's late winner kept Wa All Stars in the MTN FA Cup courtesy of a 2-1 win over Bolga All Stars at the Malik Jabir Stadium.

Bolga dominated proceedings and piled enormous pressure on the host but their wastefulness in front of goal let them down.

However, Bolga's incessant high intensity tactics deployed paid off in the 7th minute when Fuseini Ganiu's low shot just outside the 18-yard box found the bottom corner of the post to give the away side the lead.

Wa All Stars got into their stride in the second half by doing what the away side did to them in the first stanza and restored parity via Alex Opoku Acheampong's cool finish in the 63rd minute after dribbling past four Bolga All Stars defenders.

Amoateng came to the rescue of Wa All Stars when he latched onto a half volley past goalkeeper Suleiman in the 81st minute.

