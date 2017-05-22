FA Cup Round of 16 Results and Scorers- Hearts thump Kotoku Royals as Kotoko humble Proud United
Hearts of Oak put up a thumping performance to 4-0 win over Division One campaigners Kotoku Royals in their MTN FA Cup round of 32 clash.
Vincent Atinga grabbed a brace while Kwame Kizito and Cosmos Dauda got a goal each as the Phobians cruised through to the round of 16 in emphatic fashion.
Baba Mahama’s strike ensured that Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat hosts Proud United 1-0 to win their first game in open play from their last 10 games.
Below are the results and scorers from the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 games.
SATURDAY Result
Liberty Professionals 2-1 Uncle T FC
Bernard Arthur, Benjamin Ackah Benjamin Eshun
SUNDAY Results
Emmanuel FC 0-0 (2-3 pens) Amidaus Professionals
Danbort FC 1-1 Heart of Lions
Sampson Acquah Musa Sulley]
Gold Stars FC 1-1 Elmina Sharks FC
Elijah Amofah Tetteh Nortey
Wa All Stars 2-1 Bolga All Stars
Alex Ofosu Acheampong, Ganiu Fuseini Seth Amoateng
Hearts of Oak 4-0 Kotoku Royals
Vincent Atinga (2) Kwame Kizito Cosmos Dauda
Bechem United 1-0 Guan United
[Yao Abotsi]
Nea Salamina FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders FC
[Alfred Opoku]
Medeama SC 3-0 New Edubiase Utd
John Arthur, Joseph Tetteh Zutah Justice Blay
Berekum Chelsea 2-0 BA United
Karim Abedi, Abdul Ganiyu
Young Wise FC 1-0 Okyeman Planners
Bismark Botwe
Proud United 0-1 Asante Kotoko SC
Baba Mahama