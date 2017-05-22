Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
FA Cup Round of 16 Results and Scorers- Hearts thump Kotoku Royals as Kotoko humble Proud United

Published on: 22 May 2017

Hearts of Oak put up a thumping performance to 4-0 win over Division One campaigners Kotoku Royals in their MTN FA Cup round of 32 clash.

Vincent Atinga grabbed  a brace while Kwame Kizito and Cosmos Dauda got a goal each as the Phobians cruised through to the round of 16 in emphatic fashion.

Baba Mahama’s strike ensured that Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat hosts Proud United 1-0 to win their first game in open play from their last 10 games.

Below are the results and scorers from the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 games.

SATURDAY Result

Liberty Professionals                         2-1            Uncle T FC

Bernard Arthur,                                                 Benjamin Ackah                                         Benjamin Eshun

SUNDAY Results

Emmanuel FC                        0-0 (2-3 pens)   Amidaus Professionals

Danbort FC                                1-1                 Heart of Lions

Sampson Acquah                                                  Musa Sulley]

Gold Stars FC                              1-1           Elmina Sharks FC

Elijah Amofah                                                    Tetteh Nortey

Wa All Stars                             2-1              Bolga All Stars

Alex Ofosu Acheampong,                                  Ganiu Fuseini                                             Seth Amoateng

Hearts of Oak                          4-0                Kotoku Royals

Vincent Atinga (2)                                                                                                                     Kwame Kizito                                                                                                                           Cosmos Dauda

Bechem United                   1-0                 Guan United

[Yao Abotsi]

Nea Salamina FC               1-0                 Eleven Wonders FC

[Alfred Opoku]

Medeama SC                     3-0                     New Edubiase Utd

John Arthur,                                                                                                                               Joseph Tetteh Zutah                                                                                                                 Justice Blay

Berekum Chelsea             2-0                       BA United

Karim Abedi,                                                                                                                             Abdul Ganiyu

Young Wise FC                   1-0                       Okyeman Planners

Bismark Botwe

Proud United                       0-1                       Asante Kotoko SC

Baba Mahama

