Famous Right to Dream Academy clinch World Marveled Cup

Right to Dream Academy have clinched the 2017 World Marveled Cup after bating Redbull Brazil 2-0 in Sunday's final.

The Under-15 side easily dispatched the South American opponents to win the 28th edition of the tournament which took place in the Netherlands.

Top clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Ajax, PSV and Anderlecht amongst others had their youth club participated in the tournament.

Ghanaian-based Right to Dream Academy skipper Kamal Deen Suleman won the golden ball award after being crowned the best player of the tournament.

The West African side have won the competition two times in three years.

