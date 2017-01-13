Fascinating nicknames of the 2017 AFCON countries – know them

African soccer teams love their nicknames, and you really have to get have one if you are going to be taken seriously.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions became famous 27 years ago when they reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Italy. The Terenga Lions of Senegal held their flag high at the 2002 World Cup in Japan/South Korea and the Black Stars of Ghana dominated the headlines in 2006 and 2010 in Germany and South Africa respectively.

Some of the nick names of the countries are lovely, others fascinating and some hard to mention in their local language.

Here are the nicknames of the 16 teams to do battle in Gabon from January 14 to February 5

Group A

Gabon The Panthers

Burkina Faso The Stallions

Guinea-Bissau The Wild Dogs

Cameroon The Indomitable Lions

Group B

Algeria The Desert Warriors

Tunisia The Carthage Eagles

Senegal The Terenga Lions

Zimbabwe The Warriors

Group C

Ivory Coast The Elephants

D.R. Congo The Leopards

Morocco The Atlas Lions

Togo The Hawks

Group D

Ghana The Black Stars

Mali The Eagles

Uganda The Cranes

Egypt The Pharoahs

Very fascinating and interesting isn’t it? Of all the sixteen countries at this year’s AFCON, only three are not using the names of animals; The Black Stars of Ghana, The Pharaohs of Egypt and The Warriors of Zimbabwe. And even with the three, two are humans; The Pharaohs and The Warriors with the only element being The Black Stars.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

