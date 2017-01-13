Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Fascinating nicknames of the 2017 AFCON countries – know them

Published on: 13 January 2017

African soccer teams love their nicknames, and you really have to get have one if you are going to be taken seriously.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions became famous 27 years ago when they reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Italy. The Terenga Lions of Senegal held their flag high at the 2002 World Cup in Japan/South Korea and the Black Stars of Ghana dominated the headlines in 2006 and 2010 in Germany and South Africa respectively.

Some of the nick names of the countries are lovely, others fascinating and some hard to mention in their local language.

Here are the nicknames of the 16 teams to do battle in Gabon from January 14 to February 5

Group A

Gabon                        The Panthers

Burkina Faso             The Stallions

Guinea-Bissau          The Wild Dogs

Cameroon                  The Indomitable Lions

Group B

Algeria                       The Desert Warriors

Tunisia                       The Carthage Eagles

Senegal                      The Terenga Lions

Zimbabwe                 The Warriors

Group C

Ivory Coast                The Elephants

D.R. Congo                The Leopards

Morocco                     The Atlas Lions

Togo                           The Hawks

Group D

Ghana                         The Black Stars

Mali                            The Eagles

Uganda                      The Cranes

Egypt                         The Pharoahs

Very fascinating and interesting isn’t it? Of all the sixteen countries at this year’s AFCON, only three are not using the names of animals; The Black Stars of Ghana, The Pharaohs of Egypt and The Warriors of Zimbabwe. And even with the three, two are humans; The Pharaohs and The Warriors with the only element being The Black Stars.

Does this tell you something? Share your thoughts.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Chu says:
    January 13, 2017 10:25 am
    GSN please correct the mistake above. It is Country-Ghana Nickname- Cash Stars

