Fast pace Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng joins Portuguese side FC Arouca
E. Ohemeng
Ghanaian youngster Ernest Ohemeng has joined Portuguese Segunda Division side FC Arouca on a short term deal in the ongoing winter transfer window.
The former Asokwa Deportivo diminutive left footer put pen to paper until the the end of the season from Portuguese top-flight side FC Moreirense.
The 21-year-old is expected to continue his development at the Estadio Municipal after failing to lock down regular spot at Moreirense.
The Kumasi-born winger will be the third Ghanaian player at FC Arouca after Barnes Osei and Yaw Moses.
Ohemeng has a contract with Moreirense which will run out in summer 2019.
He played for Ghanaian third-tier outfit Cheetah FC before joining Portuguese Liga NOS side Rio Ave in 2014.
By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)