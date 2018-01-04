Fast pace Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng joins Portuguese side FC Arouca

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Ohemeng has joined Portuguese Segunda Division side FC Arouca on a short term deal in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The former Asokwa Deportivo diminutive left footer put pen to paper until the the end of the season from Portuguese top-flight side FC Moreirense.

The 21-year-old is expected to continue his development at the Estadio Municipal after failing to lock down regular spot at Moreirense. The Kumasi-born winger will be the third Ghanaian player at FC Arouca after Barnes Osei and Yaw Moses. Ohemeng has a contract with Moreirense which will run out in summer 2019.

He played for Ghanaian third-tier outfit Cheetah FC before joining Portuguese Liga NOS side Rio Ave in 2014.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)