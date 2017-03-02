Fast-raising Evans Mensah wins man of the match for HJK in Finland

Former Inter Allies midfielder Evans Mensah put up a five star display to win his side all three points with an emphatic 4-0 HIFK in the Finnish Cup.

The former Inter Allies man scored a brace for the Finnish giants HJK Helsinki and his overall play was impressive as HJK proved too strong for their opponents.

Mensah was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the match having displayed a wonderful performance.

He joined the club in 2016 and is following in the foot steps of players like Gideon Baah and Anthony Annan.

