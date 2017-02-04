Fast-rising Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah thrilled with scoring form for KuPS in Finland

Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah has expressed delight about his new-found scoring form for his new club KuPS in Finland.

The 24-year-old enterprising youngster scored a 1st minute goal to help the Canaries into a 4-2 win over Lahti on Friday.

It was a long delivery to striker Gbolahan Salami who dropped the ball for Duah and the talented attacker just smashed it home with a beautiful left-footed volley after just 38 seconds.

He said: "I think it is the fastest goal I've ever scored."

After joining from Inter Turku Duah has expressed himself in front of goal and has netted three goals in three games for KuPS.

And, he is impressed with his scoring form.

"I am really happy about my current form. We have played 3 cup games so far with three wins and I've scored 3 times so I'm happy about it. I'm just trying to keep playing well and keep scoring. I'm really enjoying football at the moment," he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Duah was born to Ghanaian parents but holds Finnish passport.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)