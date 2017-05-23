Fast-rising Ghanaian star Kingsley Sarfo remains coy on IK Sirius future

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has opted not to discuss his IK Sirius future, insisting there is no news.

The 22-year-old has been a subject of intense interest from clubs in Sweden and Russia following a breathtaking season in the Allsvenskan.

The hugely talented Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a move to either Swedish giants Malmo FF or Russian outfit Krasnodar.

But the youngster has refused to be drawn into speculation regarding his long-term future at the club.

"I have to play every game this summer and does not hurt me. It is the only important thing now," he said

"We must hope for the best and see what happens when the transfer window opens. I do not listen to rumors."

Sarfo was voted Player of the Month for April after he scored three goals.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)