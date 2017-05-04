Fast-rising Vision FC President Michael Osekre holds talks with Danish ambassador to Ghana

Vision FC President Michael Osekre has met the Danish ambassador in Ghana in a bid to foster relationship between his club and FC Midtjylland.

Officials of the Danish outfit including Director of Sports Claus Steinlein are in town on the invitation of the 'modeled' Ghanaian second-tier side.

In-coming Kotoko coach Ove Pedersen, who is a chief scout for Midtjylland was also in attendance.

Danish ambassador to Ghana Tove Degnbol welcomed his compatriot and their Ghanaian business partners at the embassy this week.

The meeting which was facilitated by Paramount Sports Management, was aimed at deepening the relationship between Vision FC and FC Midtjylland.

Top officials of Paramount Sports Management including Freebody Appiah and Darryl Anthony Powell were in attendance.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)