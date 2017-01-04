Fatau Dauda confirms late AFCON call-up; set to leave to UAE today
Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has confirmed he has been called up to replace injured Adam Kwarasey in Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The newly-signed Enyimba FC gloves man trained with the team in Accra during the four-day non residential camping in Accra but was excluded from the provisional 26-man squad.
Adam Kwarasey, who reported at the team's camp base in Al Ain, has withdrawn from squad.
''Yes, I have received a call up and I am likely to leave today (Wednesday) to the UAE,'' Dauda told GHANASoccernet.com
Dauda is set to make his fourth Africa Cup of Nations appearance.