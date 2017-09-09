Fatau Dauda keeps another clean sheet to help Enyimba finish 3rd in the Nigerian Super League

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda kept a clean sheet to cap off a remarkable first season with Aba-based club Enyimba FC who have returned to continental football.

The 32-year-old gloves man made a switch to play in Africa’s most populated country and has not disappoint.

Having arrived as a man with vast experience and huge expectations on his broad shoulders, Dauda quickly established himself as the undisputed number one goalkeeper of the club and has never looked back.

He has conceded the least goals among the top six goalkeepers and is in contention for the best goalie of the season with nine clean sheets to his name.

His club who had to take the gamble of signing him have been discussing extending his contract after it became clear that he was a bargain for the price they snapped him up.

Dauda will return to Ghana a fulfilled man having managed to redeem himself and most importantly enjoy a stellar season with one of Africa's top sides.

