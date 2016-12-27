Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Fatau Dauda named in Black Stars squad to start 2017 AFCON training on Wednesday; rookies Ebenezer Ofori, Raphael Dwamena and Bernard Tekpetey called up

Published on: 27 December 2016
Fatau Dauda

Newly signed Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been named in an 18-man Ghana squad expected to training in Accra on Wednesday for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, GHANASoccernet.com understands. 

The list published by AfricanFootball.com includes three newcomers Bernard Tekpetey of Schalke 04, striker Raphael Dwamena of Austria Lustenau and AIK Stockholm star Ebenezer Ofori.

Key performers like captain Asamoah Gyan, West Ham United Andre Ayew, Christian Astu (Newcastle United), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) Jordan Ayew (West Ham United) and Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos) who are expected to be named in the final squad have been excluded from the first phase of the team's preparations.

Dauda, who was Ghana’s first choice goalkeeper at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals, makes a return after losing his place in the team.

He joins regulars like Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Baba Rahman, Harrison Afful, Afriyie Acquah

The Black Stars call-ups are to report for the training at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School training pitch from Wednesday till 31 December at 3:30 pm daily.

The team will leave for a training tour on 02 January to UAE where they will train for 12 days before flying to Gabon for the tournament.

18 Black Stars call-ups to start training on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars), Fatau Dauda (Enyimba, Nigeria).

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden) Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), David Accam (Chicago Fire, USA)

Forwards: Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke 04, Germany), Raphael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau).

Comments

This article has 13 comment(s), give your comment
  • dads says:
    December 27, 2016 01:39 pm
    Very weak squad....
  • Anokwale says:
    December 27, 2016 01:47 pm
    I do not believe this list. Where is Kwarasey??
  • Assisi says:
    December 27, 2016 01:49 pm
    Where is Gyan?
  • john akpa says:
    December 27, 2016 02:09 pm
    I read Kevin Prince Boateng's name has appeared on the list hence the meeting with Mgmt. Committee etc. What at all did he say ? Did he insult Ghana ? What is it that a 3 year punishment isn't enough ? Others have released their provisionals and we are still scrambling around websites.
  • hayford says:
    December 27, 2016 02:13 pm
    Useless squad
  • Tex says:
    December 27, 2016 02:52 pm
    If you notice, he's added two new strikers and a new midfielder.
  • seiho says:
    December 27, 2016 02:56 pm
    we are not serious as a nation.shameless GFA .
  • Mike says:
    December 27, 2016 03:17 pm
    Bad list where is Kevin
  • Nana Owusu Ansah says:
    December 27, 2016 03:52 pm
    Very useless squad... Where is nuhu kasim and Kwame karikari
  • OGYA says:
    December 27, 2016 03:57 pm
    I will never ever watch the Ghana Black Stars any longer as long as Nyantakyi is the GFA chairman and Avram Grant is the coach. Ghana will never win the Africa Cup Of Nations until we have a new GFA management in place
  • Ijies Young says:
    December 27, 2016 04:26 pm
    When Keshi brought out the list of eagles that will play for Nigeria in A.F.C.O.N 2013 he was rubbished and given all sorts of names. At the end we saw what happened. Football is not about big names but players who are hungry for victory. New and unknown players are hungry for victory because they want to make name, they want to sell themselves. Ghanaians, Please forget big names and be patient with the coach. Goodluck.From neighbouring Nigeria
  • Dan says:
    December 27, 2016 04:28 pm
    The comments here are ridiculous!!! Read the damn article properly !! "Where is Gyan???" This is not the final squad and stop complaining about the squad being weak!!! Back them!
  • Ok says:
    December 27, 2016 04:37 pm
    eiii GFA. . why always Edwin gyimah in black start squad. since last 5 years he always featured in the list but never played. very weak squad and as long as nyatekyie remains at the GFA Edwin gyimah will always be in the black stars . greedy men football people like nyatekyie and his people will definitely suffer for what they are causing ghanaians at the gfa. somebody who always worming the bench at their club side are always calling to the black stars and nyatekyie has make his teeth like horror and sitting there . If he doesn't pay his children will pay for it one day before they die .

