Fatau Dauda ready to fight for No.1 spot in Black Stars

Black Stars late call up Fatau Dauda says he is determined to fight for the number one spot in the team following his return to the side.

The former AshGold and now Enyimba FC shot stopper was dropped from the provisional 26-man squad by coach Avram Grant after their four-day non-residential camping and training.

But Dauda who was Ghana’s number one choice at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil says he will fight for the position from the claws of Razak Brimah.

“I am not just going there to be a standby goalkeeper, I am going there to fight for a place in the starting team.

“I know all the goalkeepers are good so I have to work hard to secure a starting place,” he told Angel FM Kumasi.

He also expressed how bad he felt when he was told Kwarasey was dropped because he was sick.

“I am very sad for my brother Adam Kwarasey, I was preparing to go to Nigeria and join my team for the pre-season when I had a call to come back to the Black Stars.”

Dauda rejoined the team at their base in Dubai to wrap up preparations for the 2017 Afcon to be staged in Gabon next week.

