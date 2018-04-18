Fatau Dauda’s Enyimba fc qualify for group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup

Enyimba progressed into the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Bidvest Wits of South Africa in the second leg of their CAF Champions League play-off tie at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Wednesday.

The Peoples Elephant qualified on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw in the first leg a fortnight ago in Johannesburg.

Both teams fought hard in the first half with no meaningful goal-scoring opportunities.

Bidvest Wits got more daring in the second half knowing they needed to score a goal to stay in the competition but were thwarted by impressive goalkeeping by Fatau Dauda.

The Clever Boys were reduced to 10 men in the 68th minute after Sifiso Miyeni was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Augustine Oladapo.

The hosts were award a penalty late on after substitute Freedom Omofowan was hacked down in the box.

The resultant spot kick was however missed by Oladapo.