Fatawu Issahaku's shooting needs to be more precise – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku needs to shoot with more patience and accuracy.

Otto Addo was reacting to the Sporting CP forward’s first goal for Ghana as he scored a lovely strike to secure a 1-0 win for the Black Stars against Nicaragua in an international friendly played on Tuesday evening in Lorca, Spain.

The 18-year-old after scoring went to the Ghanaian bench to celebrate with coach Otto Addo, who was impressed with the effort but is demanding more from the talented attacker.

"He’s a very good winger. He has a powerful shot. Sometimes he needs more patience with the shot and to be more precise instead of hammering it all out," Addo said.

"This is what I told him; he should feel free, make runs behind the lines, go one-against-one, and when there is a chance, he should use his left foot very gently.

"If he uses it gently, it’s even enough just to be precise and score the goal."

The former Ghana U20 star is confident of being included in Ghana's World Cup squad.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the tournament, which starts on November 20.