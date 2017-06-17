Father reveals West Ham's Andre Ayew and Swansea ace Jordan Ayew won't leave clubs

African football legend, Abedi Ayew Pele, has disclosed that his former club, Marseille, have no interest in re-signing his sons, Andre and Jordan Ayew from West Ham and Swansea respectively, despite their new-found wealth.

American billionaire businessman, Frank McCourt, acquired French Ligue 1 club, Marseille, last year and the club has been linked with several French internationals, as well as its former players, including Andre, who is coming off a difficult debut season with West Ham United in the English Premier League

However, Abedi, who was recently at Marseille for a youth tournament with his Nania FC side, said such reports were just rumours.

"Well erm, I think that it's just rumours. I have just come from Marseille and nothing like that has been raised," Abedi told the Graphic Sports on the sidelines of the Calcio Trade Ball.

He added, "...but you know in football things happen so fast and we are still looking forward to the few weeks and days ahead of us".

Abedi also tipped former European champions, Marseille, to recapture their former glory under the stewardship of McCourt, who purchased the club from Russian-born Margarita Louis-Dreyfus in a deal worth 45 million euros.

He said: "that is what the entire plan is; we are looking forward to that, the supporters are very hungry for success because it has been a while since Marseille won the league and a European title.

"Their fans, that is the greatest fans in the whole of France, and they are hungry for success and we are all pushing for changes and today the changes have come and we are hoping that in the second year things will be great for Marseille and Marseille will be able to return to its great position like in the past".

Marseille, before being purchased by McCourt, had to sell a number of players, including Andre Ayew, Michy Batshuayi, Lucas Ocampos, Steve Mandanda and Benjamin Mendy, to reduce the club's payroll and debt.

McCourt has pledged to invest 200 million euros in the club over the next four years and recently splurged 25million pounds on the signing of Andre's former teammate, Dmitri Payet, from West Ham.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)