FC Atlas midfielder Clifford Aboagye delighted with injury return

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye has expressed his delight with his return to the pitch after enjoying full throttle for FC Atlas in their 2-1 defeat to Club Leon in the Mexican Clausura Lig over the weekend.

The 22-year-old underwent a surgery after picking up a knee injury in August last year.

The diminutive enforcer returned to the pitch to play full minutes for the Rojinegro as they were downed 2-1 by Club Leon.

"I feel very good, with all the confidence to return, also to take care of the injuries that have happened to me lately. I hope I can help the team to achieve the objectives. " Aboagye told his club official website.

"I am working well, always a player wants to reach the hundred, until now I am well prepared, ready to start the league."

"I think the team is working very well, thank God I'm already recovered to start the tournament."

"We are in a new year and I am very happy that Atlas made my purchase. I'm hoping that this tournament is full of many good things and also to be able to show my football on the field."

Aboagye joined Atlas FC on a permanent deal from Spanish side Granada FC after a successful loan spell in December 2017.