FC Barcelona delegation arrives in Ghana for partnership talks

A five-man Barcelona FC delegation is in the country to assess opportunities of sports- business and partnerships.

Barcelona board member Paul Vilanova Villa Abadal and the director of the renowned FC Barcelona Escola programme Franc Carbo arrived in the country on Sunday.

According to reports, they held a meeting with Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) General Secretary Anthony Baffoe who briefed them on the state of Ghana football.

They also meet with chairman of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah for a brief discussion.

The delegation will meet Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah on Monday.

