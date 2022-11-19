GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 November 2022
FC Cincinnati chief Jeff Berding arrives in Ghana to visit Hearts of Oak 

Co-owner of Cincinnati Football Club Jeff Berding has arrived in Ghana on a three-day visit to Hearts of Oak.

Berding's visit is  part of the The Common Value Club Alliance (CVC) partnership.

The Common Value Club Alliance is a collaboration between TSG Hoffenheim of the German Bundesliga, Hearts of Oak, and Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati.

Berding arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday and was met by Board member Vincent Sowah-Odotei and acting General Manager Nana Gyebi.

Berd will tour Hearts of Oak's sporting facilities during his visit.

 

