FC Cincinnati chief Jeff Berding arrives in Ghana to visit Hearts of Oak 

Co-owner of Cincinnati Football Club Jeff Berding has arrived in Ghana on a three-day visit to Hearts of Oak.

Berding's visit is part of the The Common Value Club Alliance (CVC) partnership.

The Common Value Club Alliance is a collaboration between TSG Hoffenheim of the German Bundesliga, Hearts of Oak, and Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati.

Berding arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday and was met by Board member Vincent Sowah-Odotei and acting General Manager Nana Gyebi.

🔴🟡🔵 || 🇺🇸 CVCA Jeff Berding, co-owner of F/C Cincinnati has arrived in Ghana to start a working visit to Hearts of Oak as part of our Common Value Club Alliance (CVCA) activities. #AHOSC#PhobiaMonth pic.twitter.com/CC8MCvolo9 — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 18, 2022

Berd will tour Hearts of Oak's sporting facilities during his visit.