FC Como coach Mark Iuliano credits Michael Essien for recent appointment

FC Como new coach Mark Iuliano has expressed gratitude to Michael Essien following his recent appointment.

The former Latin coach has been brought in as part major changes which has hit the club.

FC Como is owned partly by former Chelsea star Michael Essien and his wife Akosua Puni and bought the club at an auction for £206,000 in March this year.

The third division side failed to qualify to the Serie B next season after finishing seventh.

And the newly-appointed coach Mark Iuliano has explained the decision to get back into the game since leaving Latina Calcio.

"The negotiations were very quick, I know Essien for several years and has insisted so much I come here," he told Tuttolegapro.com

"I am very happy to be in Como, a square that struck me very much when I was with the Latin two years ago. Now there is a new company that wants to grow and make an important future in this club.

" I want a team that will play football, players who are hungry and I think the society will give me what I need."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)