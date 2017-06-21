FC Como owner Akosua Puni Essien apologises for late delay, settles outstanding salary of players and staff

FC Como President Akosua Puni Essien has apologised to the players and staff of the team following a delay in the payment of their outstanding salaries.

Puni, who is married to Ghana star Michael Essien, had faced financial difficult since acquiring the club at an auction early this year.

Akosua Puni Essien has had to render an apology for the delay to settle the salary arrears which she attributes to a "technical" difficulty.

"I'm sorry for this delay, of a technical nature: I guarantee that the money for the club was sent," Gianluca Savoini, spokesman for the new owner of Como FC said.

Reports in the Italian media indicate that Como is also facing financial difficulties with respect to registering their players for the next season as well as set-up friendly matches.

The financial troubles of Como have also affected the recruitment of players by newly appointed coach, Mark Iuliano.