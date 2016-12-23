FC Heidenheim sporting chief insists there is no pressure despite exit of Ghanaian David Atanga

FC Heidenheim sporting director Holger Sanwald insists there is no pressure on the team despite the premature departure of Ghanaian youngster David Atanga.

The midfielder ended his loan spell with the German outfit by mutual consent last week.

The absence of the 19-year-old has created a void in the team amid growing concerns over the team's ability to thrive without the West African.

But sporting director Holger Sanwald is not pressing the panic button.

"Absolutely no pressure to act. It is not a bad assumption definitely. If a suitable player does not find himself at an acceptable price, the FCH could also wait for the summer transfer.

"We are in a comfortable situation so no need to worry."

The former Ghana under-20 midfielder is expected to return to Austria side Red Bull Salzburg.

Comments