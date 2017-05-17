FC Midtjylland sporting chief Steinlein hails signing of 'modern' midfielder Michael Baidoo

FC Midtjylland sporting director Claus Steinlein has hailed the club's new signing Michael Baidoo as 'modern' midfielder.

Baidoo, who turned 18 on Monday, signed a four-year professional contract with the Danish outfit.

The Ghanaian teen joins the European outfit from modeled Ghanaian second-tier side Vision FC.

And Midtjylland sporting chief Claus Steinlein has hailed the club's new boy.

“Michael plays mature in midfield and has a good eye for the game and a good understanding of the game,” said Steinlein.

“He he has a good kick and a good technique. He is a modern midfielder with several facets of his game.

“Michael has had trials and done very well. It is rare, we have seen a young player control reserve team matches and been so dominant in the fighting, as he has been.”

The youngster become the second player from Vision FC to leave the club in 12 months after the departure of Sulley Saddam to Polish side Legia Warsaw.

By Patrick Akoto

