FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao reveals admiration for striker Majeed Waris

FC Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has disclosed his affection for Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris, who joined the club on Friday.

Waris completed a loan switch to the Dragons on Friday evening from French Ligue 2 side FC Lorient.

In the wake of finalizing the deal to bring the Ghanaian to the Estádio do Dragão, coach Conceicao could not hide his joy as he heaped praises on the 26-year-old having saw his quality during the pairs time in France when he was in the dugout of Nantes while Waris was with Lorient.

“I know his record in the French League. I appreciate his quality and that’s why he came to try to help us,” Sergio said.

The speedy hitman could cost €6 million in the summer should Porto opt to make the deal permanent.

He made 56 appearances for Lorient, scoring 20 goals.

