FC Porto sign Ghana striker Majeed Waris from Lorient on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has signed a four-year permanent contract with Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 26-year-old has completed the switch after a blistering loan spell at the club.

He joins the Estádio do Dragão outfit from French Lique 2 side Lorient.

The Ghana star spent six-months on loan at the Dragao where he made five appearances.

Waris, capped 22 times by Ghana is just one of few Ghanaian stars to play for a high-profile European team.

The former Right to Dream Academy product has previously played for Swedish side BK Hacken, Russian side Spartak Moscow, French side Valenciennes and Trabzonspor of Turkey.