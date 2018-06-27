GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FC Porto sign Ghana striker Majeed Waris from Lorient on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee

Published on: 2 hours ago
Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has signed a four-year permanent contract with Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 26-year-old has completed the switch after a blistering loan spell at the club.

He joins the Estádio do Dragão outfit from French Lique 2 side Lorient.

The Ghana star spent six-months on loan at the Dragao where he made five appearances.

Waris, capped 22 times by Ghana is just one of few Ghanaian stars to play for a high-profile European team.

The former Right to Dream Academy product has previously played for Swedish side BK Hacken, Russian side Spartak Moscow, French side Valenciennes  and Trabzonspor of Turkey.

