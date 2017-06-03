FC Smouha want Ben Acheampong banned for ditching them to sign for Zamalek

FC Smouha have threatened to take a legal action against striker Ben Acheampong who they claim signed for them but changed his mind and joined Zamalek.

The Alexandria-based side announced the signing of the 26-year-old on 20 May but ten days later he was spotted putting pen to paper to a Zamalek contract.

''We can confirm that the transfer procedure of Acheampong from Dakhleya is correct and there is a release clause worth 3 million dollars,'' a club statement read.

''We are not involved in a dispute with Zamalek or Dakhleya. Our issue is with the player himself and his agent Nader El-Sayed, and we will not give up on the release clause and the club’s rights.''

Acheampong could be handed a lengthy ban if Smouha's case is validated by the judicial bodies in Egypt.

The former Asante Kotoko player scored 10 goals in 29 league appearances for Dakhleya, who lie third from bottom in the table with four matches remaining.

