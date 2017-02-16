FC Tanga withdraw from 2016/17 Division One League

FC Tanga has officially written to the Ghana Football Association to withdraw from the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League.

The Division One League Board and the GFA has officially written to the Club to accept their withdrawal from the league.

Tamale Utrecht who placed 13th in the 2015/16 edition of the GN Bank Division One League will therefore take FC Tanga's place in the upcoming league season.

Hence, Tamale Utrecht FC will play Real Tamale United on Tuesday at the Academy Park in Tamale for their Day One fixture.

