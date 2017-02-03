FC Twente midfielder Yaw Yeboah admits Black Stars were unlucky against Cameroon

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has admitted the Black Stars run out of luck against the Indomitable Lions in their semi-final clash in Franceville.

Ghana again crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the semi-final stage. The defeat to Cameroon now means the Black Stars will certainly go 37-years without winning the Cup of Nations.

The last time they won was in the 1982 edition and have since struggled to get the coveted trophy.

“I watched the game and the Black Stars were unfortunate, that is the way football is,” Yaw Yeboah said

“I am very sad that my seniors could not get the trophy but that is football.”

