FC Zurich chief Bickel satisfied with Dwamena deparutre to Brighton

FC Zurich sporting chief Thomas Bickel is satisfied with sale of striker Raphael Dwamena to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The two clubs have agreed terms for the sale of the Ghanaian for an undisclosed fee.

Dwamena, 21, has also agreed personal terms with the newly-promoted English Premier League side.

And the club's sporting chief Thomas Bickel is satisfied with the arrangement.

"Everyone is satisfied, so it is good news," says FCZ sports team coach Thomas Bickel. The good news is that: Dwamena may go, sooner than everyone had expected.

The Ghana international is currently in the UK to undergo a medical.

