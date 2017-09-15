FC Zurich lethal striker Raphael Dwamena gets doctor's approval to resume training and play again

FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena as been given the all clear to start training on Monday after running further checks on his health after failing a medical at Brighton Hove & Albion.

The Ghana international was diagnosed with a heart condition was could not pen a contract with the promoted English Premier League.

He returned to Switzerland and run checks to establish the problem was nothing serious to end his career.

After two weeks of tests, he has been given the go-ahead to return to training ahead of FC Zurich's league match against Lausanne Sport on Wednesday.

In a message posted to friends, the 22-year-old wrote: ''Glory to God. Just stepped out of the hospital! Everything went well and I will start playing God willing on Monday. The doctor said one that 'I've seen the description of a band which shows your belief in God. I am also a believer and as a doctor, there's nothing I can do to save life. At the end, God decides.'

''Am supposed to rest for two days doing nothing. The heart reading chip has implanted around my chest. I will play with it for some weeks and they will take it out.

''God is Good and he holds our future. He knew why he closed this transfer. I believe he's not done with me yet in Switzerland. Thanks a lot for your prayer and love.''

Dwamena has scored two goals in five for the capital club.

