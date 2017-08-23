FC Zurich not in haste to find replacement for Brighton-bound Raphael Dwamena

FC Zurich Sporting chief Thomas Bickel says the club is not in a hurry to find a replacement for Raphael Dwamena who is on the verge of joining Brighton.

The 21-year-old is expected to sign a permanent contract with the newly-promoted English side after both parties reached an agreement.

The Ghanaian joins the Seagulls after spending just seven months in Switzerland since joining in January from Red Bull Salzburg.

And FC Zurich Sporting chief Thomas Bickel says the club will not press the panic button in finding a replacement for the Ghana international.

"We have considered this, but have come to the conclusion that it is justifiable," says Bickel.

"It was difficult to replace Dwamena one by one, but he was "not one to wear the whole team." Transfers can be made by the end of the month. "I'll leave it open whether there will be any substitute," says Bickel.

The Ghanaian has agreed personal terms, with the move subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

