FC Zurich President Canepa regrets Dwamena sale to Brighton, happy to fulfill striker's Premier League dream

Published on: 23 August 2017

FC Zurich President regrets selling Raphael Dwamena to Brighton but happy to have fulfilled the player's dream of playing in the English Premier League. 

The 21-year-old is leaving Switzerland after just seven months at the club after both parties reached an agreement.

It's a dream move for the Ghanaian, whose move to England is subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

And while FC Zurich President Raphael Dwamena regrets selling the Ghanaian, he is delighted to have fulfilled the striker's dream.

"From a sporting point of view, we regret this change very much. But we wanted to meet Raphael Dwamena's dream of playing in the Premier League.

 

