FC Zurich surprised at Raphael Dwamena's medical failure report at Brighton

Swiss club FC Zurich have expressed their shock over Raphael Dwamena's reported failed move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion following a failed medical.

The 22-year-old poacher was poised to join the Seagulls for a fee of around £10 million, but the move fell through after he failed a routine medical.

Brighton stated earlier they had withdrawn from the deal because the player could not pass his medical, after the two parties had agreed over the transfer of the player.

Meanwhile, the Zurich-based outfit have released a statement indicating their surprise over the players failed medicals.

“The transfer from Raphael Dwamena to Brighton & Hove Albion has not been completed. Due to the medical check, the English club has withdrawn its offer,” a statement on the Club’s website reads.

“We are very surprised at this decision. Naturally, we also had a medical examination carried out by the Schulthess Clinic before the change from Raphael to FC Zurich. There the same deviation from the standard was determined.

“However, this fact has been judged as being neither harmful to health nor compromising the performance of a top sportsman. The fact that deviations occur in such medical tests in the field of top sport is not uncommon.

“However, they are analyzed individually and checked for their medical consequences. Whether a change in the medical situation has actually occurred in the last eight months is now being examined.

“Despite this unforeseen development, we are looking forward to the return of Raphael Dwamena and are convinced that he will again be fully committed to FC Zürich.

It is the second time this summer the Seagulls have pulled out of a deal due to a player failing a medical.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)