'Fearless' Medeama unbeaten in last four matches at Hearts of Oak

Medeama are unbeaten in their last four matches in the capital against Hearts of Oak ahead of the crunch tie between the two sides on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves are in the Ghanaian capital to battle the Phobians in the second week fixture of the Premier League on Sunday.

Medeama are one of the few very teams who have enjoyed an amazing run against Hearts at the Accra sports stadium.

Indeed in the last four seasons, they have picked up three wins and a draw to put them in good stead ahead of their clash this weekend.

The scenarios could be different with a new-look Medeama keen to continue their fairly tale against the former African champions.

It's expected to be an explosive contest at the Accra sports stadium between the two sides.

Medeama pipped West African Football Academy (WAFA) 1-0 in their opener while Hearts shared the spoils against Inter Allies on Monday.

